'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances
New York Times investigative reporter, Susanne Craig speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars, deciding to break ties with the Trump Organization and what it suggests about future challenges for Trump’s financial dealings and relationships. Feb. 19, 2022
