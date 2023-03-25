'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh breaks down a proposed “Parental Bill of Rights” in Texas that would make sweeping changes to education in the state. The bill, written by Texas GOP and backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, would make all students eligible for private school vouchers and stop all public schools from providing any instruction on sexual orientation, among other changes. “This has lots of people up in arms and would remake the school system in Texas,” Hixenbaugh said.March 25, 2023