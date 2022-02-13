‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Member of the House Armed Services, Oversight and Reform, and Intel Committees, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Biden’s handling of Putin’s threats in Ukraine, as well as the House Oversight Committee’s probe into the 15 boxes of White House documents taken to Mar-a-lago by Trump after his term and why she believes it was done intentionally.Feb. 13, 2022
