    'It's absolutely unsafe and we won't stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘It’s absolutely unsafe and we won’t stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about airlines lobbying Congress for change in rules to allow just one pilot in the cockpit during flights in response to staffing shortages, why the decision would be dangerous, and what more can be done.Dec. 17, 2022

    'It's absolutely unsafe and we won't stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

