"It’s about making sure this never happens again": The need for accountability in the January 6 investigation
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the contempt charges facing Mark Meadows and the ongoing “road blocks” in the January 6 investigation, as well as the need for voting rights reform, and the latest on the Build Back Better agenda.Dec. 12, 2021
