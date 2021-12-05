IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border

  • In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 

  • "It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

  • The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America 

  • “The right to bear arms comes with the right to safely store them.” Sandy Hook parent on accountability after school shootings

  • In The sPODlight: Co-Hosts of “Boom! Lawyered” break down this week's landmark abortion case

  • Americans face Christmas Tree and Santa Clause shortages this Holiday season

  • Dr. Hotez: "Whether it’s delta or omicron, the playbook is the same."

  • “We’re not mad at these people.” Emergency Room Doctor on Unvaccinated Patients, Winter Surge, and Omicron Fears

  • “One battle in a larger war”: The political and cultural fallout of the Charlottesville rally verdict

  • Civil Rights Attorney on Takeaways from Rittenhouse and Arbery Verdicts 

  • Michigan Teacher Quits After Being Asked To Take Down Pride Flag

  • In The sPODlight: Tips and Tricks for First-Time Thanksgiving Hosts

  • Texas parents target mental health programs in schools

  • Christian Hall's family calling for independent investigation into shooting

  • Biden nominee faces attacks from Republicans for her Soviet upbringing

  • New Congresswoman sworn in just in time to vote on Infrastructure Bill

  • Is Saudi Arabia to blame for rising global inflation? 

  • In The sPODlight: Former Minnesota High School Teacher on a Mission to Stop Misinformation

  • ‘It’s totally indefensible at this point’: When can kids finally take off their masks?

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

"It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner speaks with Lindsey Reiser about her reporting on the Trump loyalists placing pro-Trump officials in key election posts around the country, what is signals for their strategy in future elections, and whether they are likely to succeed.Dec. 5, 2021

