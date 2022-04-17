‘If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is’: Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

Andrii Osadchuk, Holos Party member and Ukrainian member of Parliament, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about his reaction to the latest attacks in Kyiv and about Ukraine’s adoption of a declaration deeming Russia's actions genocide. “The victory in this war is not just defeating Russian military on Ukrainian soil. Victory in this war is bringing to accountability and to responsibility all criminals, all people who made war crimes in Ukraine,” Osadchuk says.April 17, 2022