Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

"I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

04:36

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) speaks on new state bills that would ban gender studies and diversity programs in universities, as well as request the health care information of transgender university students. "These positions are extreme, even among the every year Republican voter," Eskamani says. Meanwhile, Eskamani and other community leaders are focused on energizing students across the state to continue walking out and standing up, she says.Feb. 25, 2023

