David Hogg following Biden’s announcement unveiling the office of gun violence prevention

Parkland HS shooting survivor and co-founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Biden’s monumental announcement Friday. The Biden administration has created the Office of Gun Violence Prevention with VP Kamala Harris to oversee. Hogg says he feels “a lot of hope” and that for he and other survivors as well as families of victims to be able “to come together after something positive happened, and not something like another mass shooting happened, means a lot.”Sept. 24, 2023