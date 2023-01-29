"I almost lose count." Rev. Al Sharpton looks back on the many eulogies he has given following cases of police brutality

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about his conversation with the parents of Tyre Nichols and previews his message for his eulogy at Nichols' funeral on Feb. 1. "You're healing comes from redeeming the laws around policing."Jan. 29, 2023