"Disgusting" Advocate slams Republican efforts to reverse student loan debt relief

The newly signed debt ceiling bill includes a provision resuming paused student loan payments by late August. Meanwhile, the Senate votes to overturn Biden's debt relief program -which the president is expected to veto. Melissa Byrne, founder of student loan relief advocacy group We the 45 Million, tells Yasmin Vossoughian it's important to remember the real people impacted by this debt. "Speaker McCarthy has close to 90,000 borrowers eligible for relief for his district...this is an issue that impacts both Democratic districts and Republican districts," she says.June 4, 2023