    'An issue of ethics and integrity': Texts reveal coordination between Trump White House and Fox News Hosts

    07:13
    Will Elon Musk regret his decision to buy Twitter?

    05:25

  Ukrainian Member of Parliament: 'It's obvious where the evil is.'

    06:54

  Ukrainian fighter pilot 'Moonfish' discusses war in the sky

    10:07

  How McCarthy tapes and Meadows findings could impact January 6 investigation

    07:43

  Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

    05:06

  FL State Rep on DeSantis stripping Disney of special tax status: 'This is petty and punitive politics.'

    03:07

  Fmr. Ukraine Defense Minister on Russia's Eastern push: 'Our goal is to make sure [Putin's] capabilities are destroyed.'

    05:42

  Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12

  Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42

  'If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is': Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

    06:28

  California lawmakers consider bill to shorten work week

    03:55

  The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43

  GOP campaign ads tap into immigration and inflation concerns as midterm battles grow near

    05:46

  More than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills pending state legislatures in 2022

    06:38

  Russian journalist on Putin: 'He's not a strategic planner'

    06:03

  In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

    05:27

  Ukrainian Parliament Member on witnessing war crimes against civilians: 'These are real people, real children.'

    04:46

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

'An issue of ethics and integrity': Texts reveal coordination between Trump White House and Fox News Hosts

07:13

MSNBC Legal Analyst and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss text exchanges revealing coordination between Hannity and the Trump White House, as well as what we can expect from the January 6 Committee hearings scheduled for June. April 30, 2022

