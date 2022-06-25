'An enormous blow for all of us’: Civil rights and women’s groups mobilize to fight against abortion decision

Kristin Mink, Senior Legislative Organizer at the Center for Popular Democracy, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about what support and mobilization efforts can be taken to preserve abortion access in remaining states, as well as the act of mass disobedience taking place in D.C. this Thursday to protest the Roe decision.June 25, 2022