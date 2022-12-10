IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘A champion of humanity’: Soccer community remembers legacy of Grant Wahl after death at Qatar World Cup

    06:37

  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) becomes highest-ranking Asian American in Democratic House Leadership

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    ‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Once we're in these rooms, we can make a difference’: Montana elects first openly transgender legislator 

    04:53

  • ‘The community feels very vulnerable right now’: Experts show concern about normalization of hate speech and antisemitism

    04:46

  • “Their time is up”: Iranian regime under pressure after three-day strike by protestors 

    07:40

  • San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves use of robots that can kill 

    04:41

  • GOP plans to ‘investigate’ the January 6 Investigation

    03:50

  • ‘This is going to be catastrophic’: The fallout of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments

    04:52

  • ‘Say their names to save their lives’: Iranians around the world continue fight against regime three months after Masha Amini’s death

    09:05

  • Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ

    05:42

  • ‘None of us can come out until we feel safe’: LGBTQ+ community mourns those lost in Club Q attack

    03:26

  • ‘The problem is Republican silence’: What Trump’s legal and personal controversies mean for 2024

    07:02

  • Post-midterm takeaways on abortion rights: ‘When the question is on the ballot, the majority vote to protect it."

    05:05

  • ‘I know that we can do more’: Colorado Springs community seeks healing and change after Club Q attack

    04:49

  • Glenn Kirschner: Pence is ‘central figure’ in Jan 6 probe and “will see inside of Grand Jury hearing room’

    05:03

  •  ‘We need to do better’: Colorado House Majority Leader speaks out on Club Q Shooting

    05:21

  • ‘We have a space in politics and we need to demand it’: 23-year-old Muslim-American makes history in U.S. Midterms

    04:42

  • Taylor Swift ticket fallout gets attention of U.S. Justice Department 

    04:41

  • 'I will continue the fight': Jim Obergefell discusses Senate bill to protect same-sex marriage and what more can be done

    03:56

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

04:54

Iulia Mendel, former Press Secretary to President Zelenskyy, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Zelenskyy being named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year, why they’re optimistic about Ukraine’s chances, and what they continue to need from the west. Dec. 10, 2022

  • ‘A champion of humanity’: Soccer community remembers legacy of Grant Wahl after death at Qatar World Cup

    06:37

  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) becomes highest-ranking Asian American in Democratic House Leadership

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    ‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Once we're in these rooms, we can make a difference’: Montana elects first openly transgender legislator 

    04:53

  • ‘The community feels very vulnerable right now’: Experts show concern about normalization of hate speech and antisemitism

    04:46

  • “Their time is up”: Iranian regime under pressure after three-day strike by protestors 

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All