     ‘An ambient sense of threat’: Reflecting on Systemic Racism 2 years after George Floyd 

    07:54
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

 ‘An ambient sense of threat’: Reflecting on Systemic Racism 2 years after George Floyd 

07:54

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the racist roots of the Buffalo supermarket shooting and concerns for younger generations confronting systemic racism as the country remembers George Floyd on the two-year anniversary of his death.May 23, 2022

     ‘An ambient sense of threat’: Reflecting on Systemic Racism 2 years after George Floyd 

    07:54
