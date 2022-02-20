‘An absolute infringement on our rights’: Planned Parenthood doctor speaks out on Florida's proposed 15-week abortion ban
03:49
Share this -
copied
Dr. Samantha Deans of Planned Parenthood South, East, and North Florida, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the new Florida bill banning abortion after 15 weeks and the real-life impact the measure could have for women in her state.Feb. 20, 2022
Now Playing
‘An absolute infringement on our rights’: Planned Parenthood doctor speaks out on Florida's proposed 15-week abortion ban
03:49
UP NEXT
In The sPODlight: 'Political Gabfest' on facing the reality of the January 6 riots
05:51
'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances
05:46
Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor
04:56
Judge orders Trump and children to testify in New York AG investigation
04:55
‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation