"All of this left a lot of blood in the water": Evelyn Farkas & Amb. John Herbst on attempted Wagner group rebellion and deal struck between Putin and Prigozhin

Fmr. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst and Evelyn Farkas discuss the potential “weakened state” of Putin following the Wagner group’s near rebellion Saturday and the subsequent deal made between the Russian president and the popular military figure Yevgeny Prigozhin. Herbst says, “There is no question he’s been seriously diminished.” June 26, 2023