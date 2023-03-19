"A visceral fear." VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

VICE tech reporter Matthew Gault discusses how two Alabama elementary schools built gun shelters from white boards as part of a new pilot program to protect students. The “Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System” shelters, which include an allegedly bulletproof whiteboard that converts into a separate room, have been relatively well received by the local community, Gault said, although not online. “People feel that schools are not safe, and it’s a visceral fear,” he told Richard Lui.March 19, 2023