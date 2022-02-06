‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues
On this week’s In The sPODlight, Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by Bomani Jones, host of ‘The Right Time” podcast, to discuss his reaction to the NFL’s statement regarding diversity issues among coaches, as well as the Rooney rule, and the need for institutional change in the organization. “Simply because we are representative on the field is not translating at all to the idea about what our roles are in the front office,” Jones says. Feb. 6, 2022
'A systemic incident of poor behavior': NFL forced to confront its diversity issues
