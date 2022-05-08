‘A moment of empowerment’: Women share abortion stories amid fury over SCOTUS opinion leak

Stephanie Gómez, political director of MOVE Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her personal experience receiving an abortion as a teenager in Texas, the difficulties she faced, and what lessons she took away from the experience. “It just did not make sense to me why someone who has no understanding about the conditions of my life, my pregnancy, that they were going to tell me what I should… Ever since that moment, it really was the first choice that I made for myself," Gómez says.May 8, 2022