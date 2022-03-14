‘A hugely dangerous and unpredictable situation:’ American journalist killed in Ukraine
Rolling Stone Correspondent Jack Crosbie speaks to Aaron Gilchrist about American journalist Brent Renaud being killed by Russian forces while reporting in Ukraine and how dangerous the conditions on the ground are as the invasion escalates. March 14, 2022
