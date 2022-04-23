Why Wimbledon banning Russian players sets a harmful precedent for sports

MSNBC Opinion Columnist Dave Zirin joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss why he believes Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian players is the wrong approach and how the move sets a dangerous precedent for sports. “We can all feel so helpless in the face of such carnage and aggression that we're looking for things to say, we're against this and this is how we're against this. But this is not the way,” Zirin explains.April 23, 2022