Yasmin Vossoughian Report

The 'R' word: Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession?

04:04

Ron Insana, CNBC Senior Analyst & Commentator and Senior Advisor to Schroders N.A., joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss new concerns about whether the U.S. is headed toward a recession following the GDP decline in consecutive quarters and low levels of consumer confidence nationwide.July 30, 2022

