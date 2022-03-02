President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. He is expected to focus in part on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Covid pandemic, inflation and infrastructure.
Follow along as we break down key moments. Tonight's contributors are Symone D. Sanders, political strategist and former Biden White House official; Noah Rothman, associate editor of Commentary magazine; former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance; and Kevin Kruse, professor of history at Princeton University. We'll also hear from MSNBC's own Hayes Brown, Ja'han Jones and Zeeshan Aleem.
The state of our union is meh
Biden’s first State of the Union address comes at a weird time for the country. His speech should reflect that, ditching the usual pablum about bipartisanship to really highlight the dangers of the GOP winning back Congress. He should also take a big risk by telling the truth: the state of our union is not strong.
Will Biden’s unity ‘moonshot’ be more than an applause line?
In his address tonight, Biden will reportedly advance a “unity agenda” around which he hopes the nation will rally. One aspect of this platform will be the revitalization of the Obama-era program deemed the “Cancer Moonshot.” The president will attempt tonight to galvanize Americans behind a plan to “end cancer as we know it.”
As expressions of aspirational sentiment go, you could do worse than being firmly opposed to cancer. In the fine print, the program’s more reasonable objective of seeking to cut death rates attributable to cancer in half over the next quarter century is hardly unachievable. After all, deaths from cancer reached their apex in 1991 and have declined steadily ever since.
But if you’re looking to unify the country, aspirational sentiments alone won’t cut it. Obama touted Biden’s very same “moonshot” in his own State of the Union address in 2016 (a year we all remember for its copious national unity). But the tools Obama applied to this epochal task in his final year in office included giving the National Institutes of Health its already congressionally approved budget and providing the FDA with another $75 million to boost “data sharing initiatives.”
Given this disparity, the Obama White House probably liked the “moonshot” more as an applause line than a policy. That is perhaps why both the initiative and the speech in which it was announced are forgettable.
Reader question: Why is the U.S. scared of Putin?
One reader asks:
It’s true that American military and economic might are unmatched in the global arena — but that doesn’t mean that other countries can’t do serious damage to the United States.
Russia is a former superpower and, at the very least, a regional great power that has vast natural resources, robust and sophisticated military capabilities, and, most critically, a serious nuclear arsenal.
The are many reasons the Biden administration and most national security analysts are wary of any kind of direct clash with Moscow. Ukraine is a far more vital interest for Russia, meaning it could cost the U.S. dearly to fight for something that isn’t of existential importance to the U.S. What’s more, in terms of conventional warfare, Russia has a massive home field advantage. And most importantly, the possibility of serious escalation with a nuclear power is incredibly high-stakes and dangerous. One misjudgment or misunderstanding of the other party and a nuclear confrontation is a real possibility.
Rubio’s over-the-top Covid protest
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he won’t be squeezing the State of the Union address into his schedule because he’s a very busy man. “I don’t have time to go take a Covid test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,” the senator told reporters Monday.
Of course, what Rubio really meant to do was suggest that he considers the Covid testing requirement for attendees an intolerable demand. In fact, Rubio seems to think taking simple measures to prevent a gathering of the country’s most powerful politicians from becoming a superspreader event is a sign of creeping totalitarianism. During his speech Friday at CPAC, Rubio said the SOTU requirements are “what happens after 20 years of infusing this Marxist thought process into every aspect of our lives, and now we’ve come face-to-face with it."
This protest is probably foreshadowing. Even though the U.S. is dropping a whole host of Covid-related requirements at breakneck speed, expect more Republican politicians to make a show of objecting theatrically to the requirements that remain.
Facebook whistleblower also invited as FLOTUS guest
First lady Jill Biden invited as one of her guests Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower who accused the social media company of manipulating users and allowing hateful content to fester online. It’s a powerful acknowledgment from the first lady about the central role social media plays in modern life. And like a true Philadelphian, it shows she’s not afraid to let the world know where she stands on the issue!
First lady invites Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. as guest
First lady Jill Biden invited several special guests to join her viewing box for the president’s speech, including Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.
Since Ronald Reagan began the practice during his presidency in 1982, most presidents have given shoutouts to invited guests attending during their State of the Union addresses. We can guess that President Biden will refer to Markarova’s presence at some point tonight — and there’s probably a note to hold for applause loaded into his teleprompter. While the first lady’s box is often filled with guests that highlight various areas of a president’s domestic policy, Markarova is the rare guest so clearly linked to foreign policy.
Fence reinstalled around U.S. Capitol building ahead of SOTU
Police erected a fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday. The security fence was initially installed after the Jan. 6 attack and remained in place until July 2021. It was briefly erected again in January around the anniversary of the Capitol riot.
Authorities were expecting a possible protest by commercial truck drivers in the area, inspired by recent demonstrations in Canada to protest Covid vaccine mandates. But the event appears to have been a flop, according to at least one reporter on the scene.
Reader question: Will Biden get real about inflation?
One reader asks whether President Biden will address price gouging:
It’s a good question. Inflation is sure to get several mentions tonight. But I hope the president pulls no punches and calls out corporations that are taking advantage of the inflation issue by raising prices to widen their profit margins.
If Americans are as angry about price increases as we’re told they are, they should know that money-hungry companies are largely responsible for them. A bunch of company leaders have openly boasted about raising their prices, all while allowing pundits and their allies in Congress to blame Americans’ woes on overzealous government spending.
Biden needs to make Americans feel hopeful. Here’s how.
Today is the day! Mardi Gras is back, Texas primaries are underway, and President Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address to a maskless audience at the U.S. Capitol. Every word has been carefully crafted, every line vetted, every issue debated among policy gurus. I’m looking forward to President Biden giving us hope because it’s what he does well and it’s what the American people need.
Folks need to feel hopeful about their personal economic situations. I will be looking for the roadmap President Biden will lay out on when the supply chain will get back to normal and when prices at the grocery store are going to go down.
Folks need to feel hopeful about American leadership and our future, so President Biden should speak to the battle between democracy (Ukraine, Zambia, U.S. and the West) and autocracy (Russia, China, etc.). He needs to make a forceful case for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the face of Republican criticism.
And folks need to feel hopeful that participation in the democratic process has made a difference. There are some promises the administration still needs to make good on for sure but President Biden should talk about what he’s already accomplished. The last president was a disaster for our country. Now adults are in the room and life is better – not perfect, but it is better! If you want folks to participate in the democratic process, they must believe it works.
The world seems in shambles, but tonight I expect President Biden will declare the state of our union is resilient and strong. There’s a lot to get through, so I also am looking forward to a very long speech
Will Russia scuttle Biden’s inflation plans?
Biden’s speechwriters reportedly spent the last several days redrafting the president’s State of the Union address so that it devotes proper focus to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier iterations of the president’s speech reportedly focused on Biden’s efforts to reduce inflation, which polling suggests is rapidly supplanting Covid-19 as voters’ foremost concern.
If Biden is honest about the crisis in Europe, he will concede that a campaign to isolate Russia economically will reduce domestic energy supplies — raising consumer costs and contributing to Americans’ reduced purchasing power. In the absence of a comprehensive energy policy dedicated to the exploration and exploitation of new domestic fossil fuel deposits (and their export to our Russia-dependent allies), it’s unclear how Biden will thread this needle.
A speech that simultaneously warns Americans to prepare for economic pain while also touting the administration’s successful efforts to lower the energy costs borne by every American household risks sounding wildly out of touch.