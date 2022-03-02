SEE NEW POSTS

Reader question: Why is the U.S. scared of Putin? One reader asks: Why are we scared of Putin? That's what I want to know? Aren't we the Super Power? The last beacon of hope and democracy? — PMJ (@MariMarKenla) February 26, 2022 It's true that American military and economic might are unmatched in the global arena — but that doesn't mean that other countries can't do serious damage to the United States. Russia is a former superpower and, at the very least, a regional great power that has vast natural resources, robust and sophisticated military capabilities, and, most critically, a serious nuclear arsenal. The are many reasons the Biden administration and most national security analysts are wary of any kind of direct clash with Moscow. Ukraine is a far more vital interest for Russia, meaning it could cost the U.S. dearly to fight for something that isn't of existential importance to the U.S. What's more, in terms of conventional warfare, Russia has a massive home field advantage. And most importantly, the possibility of serious escalation with a nuclear power is incredibly high-stakes and dangerous. One misjudgment or misunderstanding of the other party and a nuclear confrontation is a real possibility.







Rubio's over-the-top Covid protest Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he won't be squeezing the State of the Union address into his schedule because he's a very busy man. "I don't have time to go take a Covid test today. I only take a test if I'm sick," the senator told reporters Monday. Of course, what Rubio really meant to do was suggest that he considers the Covid testing requirement for attendees an intolerable demand. In fact, Rubio seems to think taking simple measures to prevent a gathering of the country's most powerful politicians from becoming a superspreader event is a sign of creeping totalitarianism. During his speech Friday at CPAC, Rubio said the SOTU requirements are "what happens after 20 years of infusing this Marxist thought process into every aspect of our lives, and now we've come face-to-face with it." This protest is probably foreshadowing. Even though the U.S. is dropping a whole host of Covid-related requirements at breakneck speed, expect more Republican politicians to make a show of objecting theatrically to the requirements that remain. Joe Raedle / Getty Images







Facebook whistleblower also invited as FLOTUS guest First lady Jill Biden invited as one of her guests Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower who accused the social media company of manipulating users and allowing hateful content to fester online. It's a powerful acknowledgment from the first lady about the central role social media plays in modern life. And like a true Philadelphian, it shows she's not afraid to let the world know where she stands on the issue!







Reader question: Will Biden get real about inflation? One reader asks whether President Biden will address price gouging: Is anyone going to properly label the "inflation" we're dealing with? Once we acknowledge it as price gouging, can we do something about it, please?! 😒 — I'm Just Here (@ToyaM417) March 1, 2022 It's a good question. Inflation is sure to get several mentions tonight. But I hope the president pulls no punches and calls out corporations that are taking advantage of the inflation issue by raising prices to widen their profit margins. If Americans are as angry about price increases as we're told they are, they should know that money-hungry companies are largely responsible for them. A bunch of company leaders have openly boasted about raising their prices, all while allowing pundits and their allies in Congress to blame Americans' woes on overzealous government spending.






