Biden State of the Union address 2023: Live updates and analysis

China balloon sure to cast a shadow over tonight's speech

The drama of the Chinese balloon over the past week is going to make China an unwelcome intruder in Biden’s State of the Union. The sensitive and murky nature of the United States’ relationship with China complicates the tidy narrative of success the administration is sure to have planned for the night as Biden will be compelled to enter into a political minefield.

Republicans have capitalized on this incident, accusing Biden of being soft on China due to his decision to delay shooting down the balloon until it was over water, so as to minimize the likelihood of civilian injury and death or property damage. Never mind that “similar Chinese balloons transited the continental United States briefly at least three times” during Trump’s tenure, as The Associated Press reports — or that the Trump administration reportedly didn’t even know about them.

The president will be forced into a complicated dance of assuming hawkishness for jingoistic and skeptical Americans (especially as he is all but certainly positioning himself for another White House run) while not antagonizing one of the world’s superpowers too much. And the implications range from foreign policy to the economy, particularly as markets around the world are jittery, making the subject all the more precarious.

One thing is sure: Democrats and Republicans are finding bipartisan agreement in toughening the U.S. stance against China. The timing of the balloon, right before Biden addresses the nation, is interesting as it demands urgency in hardening relations — in effect allowing U.S. policy and national discourse to be shaped more by its adversary than Biden’s anticipated hawkish rhetoric would have us believe.