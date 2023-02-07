Biden State of the Union address 2023: Live updates and analysis

What to know
- President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union speech tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
- He will address the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn.
- Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting tensions with China and the federal probe into his handling of classified documents threaten to overshadow his accomplishments.
Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently wants to bring ... a balloon
Speaking of the Chinese balloon:
China balloon sure to cast a shadow over tonight's speech
The drama of the Chinese balloon over the past week is going to make China an unwelcome intruder in Biden’s State of the Union. The sensitive and murky nature of the United States’ relationship with China complicates the tidy narrative of success the administration is sure to have planned for the night as Biden will be compelled to enter into a political minefield.
Republicans have capitalized on this incident, accusing Biden of being soft on China due to his decision to delay shooting down the balloon until it was over water, so as to minimize the likelihood of civilian injury and death or property damage. Never mind that “similar Chinese balloons transited the continental United States briefly at least three times” during Trump’s tenure, as The Associated Press reports — or that the Trump administration reportedly didn’t even know about them.
The president will be forced into a complicated dance of assuming hawkishness for jingoistic and skeptical Americans (especially as he is all but certainly positioning himself for another White House run) while not antagonizing one of the world’s superpowers too much. And the implications range from foreign policy to the economy, particularly as markets around the world are jittery, making the subject all the more precarious.
One thing is sure: Democrats and Republicans are finding bipartisan agreement in toughening the U.S. stance against China. The timing of the balloon, right before Biden addresses the nation, is interesting as it demands urgency in hardening relations — in effect allowing U.S. policy and national discourse to be shaped more by its adversary than Biden’s anticipated hawkish rhetoric would have us believe.
Biden must channel Scranton Joe tonight
Tonight is about Joe Biden speaking to the people in the country who feel invisible, who feel their voice doesn’t matter and isn’t heard by anyone in Washington — whether on economic inequality, police reform or fundamental rights.
If he can show the Scranton Joe Biden who does more storytelling than data listing, it won’t matter how much heckling there is in the room, because he will have reached the most important audience for the speech — not Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the people who actually want to know what government is doing for them and whether it can actually work.
Biden and his allies will embark on a post-speech blitz
In the days ahead, Biden won’t exactly be disappearing from your TV.
On Wednesday, the president will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to talk about jobs, while Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta to tout clean energy. On Thursday, Biden will head to Florida to talk in Tampa about his plans for Social Security, Medicare and health care costs.
By the end of the post-speech blitz, Biden, Harris and members of the Cabinet will have visited 20 states, according to NBC News.
Republicans’ despicable pregame plans
Republicans chose a despicable — albeit predictable — way to “pregame” for tonight’s State of the Union: fearmongering about foreigners.
As anticipated, House Republicans held multiple hearings today exclusively focused on the supposed dangers migrants and China pose to the United States. The Armed Services Committee and the Financial Services Committee both held hearings on the threats their Republican leaders claim China poses to the U.S., while the Oversight and Accountability Committee held a hearing on “Biden’s border crisis.”
Nothing like a little hair-on-fire alarmism to set the mood. Read more here:
What we know about tonight's address so far
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. ET in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol.
You can watch MSNBC's live coverage of the speech in this live blog beginning at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the speech will follow.
Here's some of what we're expecting from Biden's speech: He'll likely tout his economic record, including historic job growth under his administration, as he readies a potential 2024 re-election campaign. He will likely discuss the need for gun reform and police reform following recent mass shootings in California and the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, respectively.