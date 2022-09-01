Biden to give 'soul of the nation' prime-time address ahead of midterm elections

SEE NEW POSTS

Apparently people respond to 'ultra-MAGA.' I'm still not convinced. Back in May, Biden unveiled his new label for the hardcore supporters who still look to Donald Trump for leadership: "ultra-MAGA Republicans." It's not exactly the most natural sounding of phrases, but that makes sense considering it was essentially grown in a lab. The Washington Post reported at the time that Biden adviser Anita Dunn had spent six months on a research project with the Center for American Progress Action Fund to see what attacks on Republicans resonated with voters. And it turns out that in "battleground areas, more than twice as many voters said they would be less likely to vote for someone called a 'MAGA Republican' than would be more likely," the Post reported. (Biden threw in the "ultra" himself to "give it a little extra pop," according to then-press secretary Jen Psaki.) Biden's speech tonight represents his attempt to center that framing as midterm season kicks into high gear. It's been tough to find polling that has measured how voters have responded to the "MAGA Republican" push so far. But it feels likely that in the next few days, we'll see new data released that quantifies whether Americans think the term is a winner this fall or sounds like an awkward and/or try-hard catchphrase.





