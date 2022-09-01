Biden to give 'soul of the nation' prime-time address ahead of midterm elections

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a prime-time presidential address about the "soul of the nation" at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Philadelphia. He's expected to discuss his administration's biggest successes so far, ongoing threats to American democracy and what's at stake in the November midterm elections.
Our contributors tonight are The ReidOut Blog writer Ja'han Jones and MSNBC Daily columnists Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Natasha Noman, Nayyera Haq and Noah Rothman.
Biden enjoying highest approval in a year ahead of speech
After suffering a record-low approval rating over the summer, Biden's support has been on the up and up in recent weeks. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll shows his approval now at 45% among registered voters, up from 42% in July.
Biden keeps succeeding on issues where Trump failed
Biden is expected to take a victory lap tonight on some of his administration's major accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Act — a landmark climate and health care bill — as well as the $1 trillion infrastructure package.
As Steve Benen recently wrote for MaddowBlog:
"Trump tried and failed to deliver an infrastructure package, while Biden succeeded on the issue. ... Trump tried and failed to deliver record job growth, while Biden succeeded on the issue. Trump even endorsed penalties for stock buybacks, while Biden succeeded on the issue. For the former president, the problem is not just that Biden has succeeded while Trump failed, it’s also that Biden succeeded where Trump failed."
Apparently people respond to ‘ultra-MAGA.’ I’m still not convinced.
Back in May, Biden unveiled his new label for the hardcore supporters who still look to Donald Trump for leadership: “ultra-MAGA Republicans.” It’s not exactly the most natural sounding of phrases, but that makes sense considering it was essentially grown in a lab.
The Washington Post reported at the time that Biden adviser Anita Dunn had spent six months on a research project with the Center for American Progress Action Fund to see what attacks on Republicans resonated with voters. And it turns out that in “battleground areas, more than twice as many voters said they would be less likely to vote for someone called a ‘MAGA Republican’ than would be more likely,” the Post reported. (Biden threw in the “ultra” himself to “give it a little extra pop,” according to then-press secretary Jen Psaki.)
Biden’s speech tonight represents his attempt to center that framing as midterm season kicks into high gear. It’s been tough to find polling that has measured how voters have responded to the “MAGA Republican” push so far. But it feels likely that in the next few days, we’ll see new data released that quantifies whether Americans think the term is a winner this fall or sounds like an awkward and/or try-hard catchphrase.
Republicans shouldn’t take Biden's bait
According to Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook, the Biden White House is doing whatever it can to ensure that voters aren’t spending much time thinking “about the complicated state of the economy.” Toward that end, an administration-wide effort to substitute voters’ economic anxiety with anxiety over the fragile state of American democracy is underway.
Biden’s prime-time address will contribute to this effort. The president is likely to echo themes he has touched on in recent speeches, in which he has exhorted voters to “literally save democracy again.” The campaign to exhume Donald Trump from his political tomb and put him on the ballot in November failed in 2021 — Terry McAuliffe did his level best — but Republicans were not inclined to play along last year. Today, it’s a different story.
If Biden uses his prime-time perch to again accuse the Republican Party of serving as a stocking horse for authoritarianism, Republicans will be tempted to accept his premise. The cathartic reply to Biden’s calumny will be to defend the honor of their party, their voters and their great leader in exile. A more adroit approach would be to pivot off Biden’s attempt to transform the 2022 midterms into a “choice election” and remind voters why they soured on unified Democratic governance in the first place.
The GOP wasted a precious month expending their political capital defending Trump from what may yet be a perfectly justified legal action, and now they’re on the ropes. The GOP can use Biden’s speech as an opportunity to go back on offense. Whether the former president will let his party get away with political best practices like that is, however, another story.