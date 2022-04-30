The White House Correspondents' Dinner is back after a two-year hiatus with Trevor Noah headlining and President Joe Biden set to deliver remarks at the star-studded event in Washington.
Our spicy panel of contributors tonight features Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily editor and writer; Ja'han Jones, The ReidOut Blog writer; Liz Plank, author and MSNBC Daily columnist; and Elizabeth Spiers, former editor-in-chief of The New York Observer and founding editor of Gawker.
Follow along here for live updates and analysis from "Nerd Prom" 2022. The main event gets going around 9:30 p.m. ET when Noah is expected to take the stage.
Trevor Noah is the first comedian to headline since Michelle Wolf in 2018
Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, is the first comedian to headline the event since Michelle Wolf in 2018.
Wolf's set was polarizing, with some finding her jabs at then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders too cutting — and others defending the performance. Nonetheless, the WHCA chose historian Ron Chernow as its featured speaker in 2019. That was a different vibe. The group apparently hoped to avoid another controversial entertainment program and deliver instead what Chernow described as "a 20-minute sedative."
Michelle Wolf sparks controversy with jabs at press secretaryApril 29, 201810:18
Hopefully, Trevor Noah won't be putting attendees to sleep. It will certainly be a friendly audience. Steven Portnoy, CBS News Radio’s White House correspondent and WHCA president, called Noah "an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week."
Noah is expected to take the stage after dinner around 9:30 p.m. ET.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden mark a return to presidential tradition
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend tonight's event, continuing a decades-old tradition temporarily paused by President Donald Trump when he skipped the dinner during his presidency.
The WHCA announced the Bidens' planned attendance as reports swirled of a Covid outbreak at the Gridiron Club dinner days earlier. The Bidens did not attend that dinner, though several members of the president's cabinet — and dozens of other attendees — tested positive after the event.
The White House said President Biden will take extra precautions at the event, including skipping the dinner portion and potentially opting to wear a mask when not speaking. He will be the first president to give a speech at the event since Barack Obama in 2016.
Covid concerns linger as WHCD returns after 2-year pandemic break
The White House Correspondents' Dinner has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, but fears over transmission linger — and for good reason.
Just weeks earlier, dozens of people who attended the Gridiron Club dinner — an annual roast of Washington politicians and media figures — tested positive for Covid. It was a perfectly American superspreader event, Ja'han Jones wrote for The ReidOut Blog earlier this month.
The roughly 2,600 WHCD attendees will reportedly have to present their vaccination history and a same-day negative Covid test to be allowed inside the dinner.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, caused confusion this week when he declared the U.S. has moved beyond the Covid "pandemic phase." A day later, he said he was planning to skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner after making personal assessment about his own Covid risk.
White House Correspondents' Dinner 101: A brief history
The White House Correspondents' Dinner — beloved by some, loathed by others — is an annual gathering of journalists and politicos hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association. The group, formed in 1914 in response to President Woodrow Wilson's antagonistic relationship with the media, held its first dinner on May 7, 1921.
The first president to attend the event was President Calvin Coolidge in 1924. President Donald Trump was the first president to skip the dinner in 36 years when he opted not to attend in 2017. He didn't show up in 2018 or 2019 either; his ears must have been ringing, though.
And the dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Washington's nerd prom is backApril 30, 202203:40
Many Washington insiders affectionately refer to the dinner as "Nerd Prom" — though the nickname has been criticized by some for being a bit too self-congratulatory.