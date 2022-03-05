IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that during a virtual call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with U.S. lawmakers to send more help to Ukraine. Zelenskyy is asking lawmakers to ban Russian oil, cut Visa and Mastercard privileges to the Russians, increased lethal aid and a no-fly zone.March 5, 2022

    Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

