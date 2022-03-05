NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that during a virtual call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with U.S. lawmakers to send more help to Ukraine. Zelenskyy is asking lawmakers to ban Russian oil, cut Visa and Mastercard privileges to the Russians, increased lethal aid and a no-fly zone.March 5, 2022
Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers
