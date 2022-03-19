Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'
07:21
In a video released overnight, Ukraine President Zelenskyy called on Russia to "restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise Russia's cost will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations." Ukraine parliament member Kira Rudik explains why she thinks that getting Putin to come to an agreement is unlikely. March 19, 2022
