IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    'The Russians would be squashed'

    00:57

  • Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

    02:03

  • New Jersey mayor helps refugees at Ukraine border crossing

    01:35

  • Brittney Griner & Russia's 99% Conviction Rate

    00:45

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

  • "You must hit first." Inside Putin's past writings

    01:13

  • Looking for clues in Putin's past writings

    00:38

  • Fmr. FBI Special Agent: Why Putin is no master strategist

    00:41

  • Biden authorizes $200M more in aid to Ukraine

    00:26

  • Video from Russia appears to show Brittney Griner at airport customs

    02:38

  • Blinken: U.S., EU allies looking at ‘prospect of banning’ Russian oil imports

    01:46

  • Macron urged Putin to end military operations, protect nuclear sites during phone call

    03:48

  • do not use

    03:48

  • "Everyone is panicking in Moscow"

    00:48

  • Inside the call with Zelenskyy

    01:16

  • Zelenskyy pleas for more aid from U.S. lawmakers

    02:27

  • Ukrainian refugee crisis grows as Russian invasion intensifies

    02:24

  • Why it's important to publicize Brittney Griner's case

    00:26

  • Vindman on 'Russia's lack of strategy & tactics'

    01:09

Weekends with Alex Witt

Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

07:21

In a video released overnight, Ukraine President Zelenskyy called on Russia to "restore territorial integrity and justice to Ukraine. Otherwise Russia's cost will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations." Ukraine parliament member Kira Rudik explains why she thinks that getting Putin to come to an agreement is unlikely. March 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    'The Russians would be squashed'

    00:57

  • Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine

    02:03

  • New Jersey mayor helps refugees at Ukraine border crossing

    01:35

  • Brittney Griner & Russia's 99% Conviction Rate

    00:45

  • Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All