Widespread destruction from storms and tornadoes across 5 states leaves multiple dead
May 26, 202403:45

Weekends with Alex Witt

Widespread destruction from storms and tornadoes across 5 states leaves multiple dead

03:45

Severe storms and tornadoes across five states have left a path of destruction and multiple fatalities have been reported by authorities in Texas, Oklahoma Arkansas. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports from Valley View, Texas on the rising death toll and a gas station that collapsed with nearly 80 people inside. May 26, 2024

