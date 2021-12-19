Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff02:02
Now Playing
Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron01:35
UP NEXT
Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB03:19
Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?03:28
"Superimmunity," Explained01:15
Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday02:29
Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes04:41
Voting Rights a Christmas Present?05:05
Families of Kentucky candle factory employees searching for loved ones after tornado strike03:15
New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected04:44
Former FBI exec: Michigan school shooting "Perfect storm of facts and circumstances"00:52
"We have not seen any remorse"00:51
Don't call it a comeback?02:38
Omicron is out there. Should I still get a booster?01:17
Germany, Italy, U.K. confirm cases of Covid omicron variant02:18
IOC president issues statement after speaking to missing tennis star Peng Shuai02:40
Why Biden's Build Back Better Bill won't add to inflation03:50
Departures halted after accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport00:40
Community reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal of all charges in Kenosha trial02:52
"Everybody disagrees with the CBO"02:12
Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron01:35
One doctor explains why the shots are still "game changers".Dec. 19, 2021
Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff02:02
Now Playing
Why vaccinations are still important with Omicron01:35
UP NEXT
Progressives on Sen. Manchin's no on BBB03:19
Will one little statute be big trouble for Trump?03:28
"Superimmunity," Explained01:15
Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday02:29