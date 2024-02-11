IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    White House: Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies was 'unhinged'

Weekends with Alex Witt

White House: Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies was 'unhinged'

The White House issued a statement following former President Donald Trump's comments that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies that did not pay enough for defense. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports that the White House called Trump's comments "appalling and unhinged."Feb. 11, 2024

    White House: Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies was 'unhinged'

