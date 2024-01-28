IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

  Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

    Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 2019

  'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

  Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

  Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations

  Las Vegas rally will be Trump's first public remarks since Carroll verdict

  Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

  'May the best woman win': Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending 2024 campaign 

  DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump

  DeSantis schedules New Hampshire appearances days before primary 

  Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

  'It's getting out of control': Ret. Army Lt. General on threats against lawmakers

  'Total clown car insanity': Legal expert dunks on Trump lawyer

  Iran accuses Israel of Syria strike that killed five military advisers

  Families of hostages remain 'hopeful' as Israel marks 100 days since Hamas attack

  Asa Hutchinson says he got a plane ticket to N.H. despite low polling

  Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

  Iowa voter says Trump's poll lead would prevent him from caucusing over cold weather

Weekends with Alex Witt

White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

Three U.S. troops stationed near the Jordan-Syria border were killed after an unmanned aerial drone attack was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups, according to the White House. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on the greater implications of the attack and that a Jordanian official claiming that the attack did not take place in Jordan. Jan. 28, 2024

