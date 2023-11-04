IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud case

    ‘Very fraught, very contentious’: Eric Trump’s second day testimony in NY fraud trial scrutinized

  • Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

  • Eric Trump returns for second day of testimony in civil fraud suit

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump testify in New York civil fraud case

  • 'A bit of a doofus': Eric Trump is 'unusually ignorant & unsophisticated' Tim O'Brien says

  • Lawrence: Eric Trump wants you to think of him as a 'construction guy'

  • ‘They deflect and they lie’: Cohen on Trump fraud trial doc that could prove Trump knew he lost

  • Trump's courtroom nightmare: Kids and aides go under oath across several trials as 'empire' wobbles

  • ‘Fraud receipts’ haunt Trump kids as they take the stand

  • Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony

  • Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial

  • Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'

  • Junior ducks responsibility in fraud trial testimony; Eric eagerly anticipated as witness

  • Trump’s eldest son testifies in NY fraud trial

  • Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says

  • 'Fraud': Trump empire in peril as he falls off ‘Forbes List’ and Don Jr takes stand in fraud trial

  • Donald Trump Jr. enters courthouse before testifying in organization’s fraud trial

  • Expert witness testifies on Trump’s finances for prosecution

  • Fifth Amendment less protective for Trump's adult children set to testify in civil fraud trial

Weekends with Alex Witt

What to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud case

NBC News' Chloe Atkins has details on what to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud trial against her family's organization and the expanded gag order that now includes former President Trump's lawyers.Nov. 4, 2023

    What to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud case

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

