IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What to expect from SCOTUS' hearing on Trump ballot case this week

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'There's an avalanche about to hit him': Fmr. Trump insider on massive legal bills

    05:06

  • Defeating Donald Trump: One Lawyer's True Story

    07:02

  • House Speaker Johnson releases statement on strikes in Iraq and Syria 

    01:54

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security

    02:56

  • Pentagon deputy press secretary: Airstrikes in Iraq and Syria were 'extreme success'

    01:48

  • 'We shall respond': Biden says after deadly drone attack

    01:07

  • What's fueling a new spike in antisemitism

    04:57

  • Cox on Carroll verdict: 'It's a reminder of why I shouldn't belittle my own story'

    02:12

  • Cox on Haley: 'She is so good at pretending to be a normal politician'

    11:47

  • Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

    01:14

  • Bipartisan congressional deal is finalized on border reform

    02:10

  • White House: Iran-backed militant groups behind drone attack that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

    04:08

  • Grisham: What Donald Trump told me about E. Jean Carroll in 2019

    10:53

  • 'Wasn't enough to make him stop': Trump lashes out at Carroll 93 times on social media this week

    04:46

  • Judge slams Republicans for January 6 rhetoric

    07:03

  • Fmr. Trump press sec.: Melania has been 'really pressuring' Trump to combat Carroll allegations

    04:09

  • Las Vegas rally will be Trump's first public remarks since Carroll verdict

    02:45

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 race, endorses Trump

    11:24

Weekends with Alex Witt

What to expect from SCOTUS' hearing on Trump ballot case this week

04:22

Barbara McQuade and Sophia Cai join Alex Witt to discuss the latest Trump legal developments and the Republican presidential race, including the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments over Donald Trump's ballot access this week, the Nevada GOP primary, and the significance of a federal postponing Trump’s D.C. election interference trial.Feb. 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What to expect from SCOTUS' hearing on Trump ballot case this week

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    'There's an avalanche about to hit him': Fmr. Trump insider on massive legal bills

    05:06

  • Defeating Donald Trump: One Lawyer's True Story

    07:02

  • House Speaker Johnson releases statement on strikes in Iraq and Syria 

    01:54

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security

    02:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All