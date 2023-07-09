What to expect from Friday's first pre-trial conference in Trump classified docs case

Eric Tucker, Associated Press Justice Dept. Reporter, and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, join Alex Witt to discuss what to expect from Friday's pre-trial conference in the Mar-a-Lago classified docs case, why Trump will not attend, and how classified materials will be handled in front of a jury. They also discuss the dozens of witnesses who have already testified in the Jan. 6 grand jury probe, the significance of the fake electors scheme, and Rudy Giuliani’s potential disbarment. July 9, 2023