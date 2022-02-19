IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
What's really fueling Florida's culture wars?00:44
UP NEXT
Behind the outrage over the NJ mall fight arrest01:14
Drama or trauma? What happened with the Russian Olympic skating team?04:24
Why Ukraine crisis isn't overhyped00:38
Multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested near Ambassador Bridge02:43
Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine02:13
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call02:18
Information Warfare with Russia, in Real Time00:18
The potential problem with the Kyiv embassy pullout.00:34
Inside the Obama meeting.01:08
What Russians think of Putin's latest move.00:44
Biden to Putin: Consequences of invasion into Ukraine would be 'swift and severe'03:00
Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse02:28
Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms03:39
Celebrate Black History Month with Film05:03
Take a selfie, view your tax records02:12
Joe Rogan apologizes for repeatedly using n-word on his podcast04:40
Boston mayor on storm: It's a big one here.00:28
Fmr CIA Agent: Putin is working against himself00:58
Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place02:51
What's really fueling Florida's culture wars?00:44
Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz explains.Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
What's really fueling Florida's culture wars?00:44
UP NEXT
Behind the outrage over the NJ mall fight arrest01:14
Drama or trauma? What happened with the Russian Olympic skating team?04:24
Why Ukraine crisis isn't overhyped00:38
Multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested near Ambassador Bridge02:43
Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine02:13