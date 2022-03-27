What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Poland foreign minister: 'We should be supporting Ukraine's defense effort in every possible way'00:51
Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of reigime change in Russia01:49
Did Ketanji Brown Jackson get a fair hearing?01:12
What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus00:46
Former NATO ambassador: "We can do more"01:34
Why there's no way Russia can win00:21
Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit, president will not travel to Ukraine02:37
Art school sheltering hundreds bombed by Russian forces in Mariupol04:11
White House: Biden will not visit Ukraine during trip to Brussels00:19
Zelenskyy demands peace talks with Russia to 'restore territorial integrity to Ukraine'07:21
'The Russians would be squashed'00:57
Biden administration: There will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine02:03
New Jersey mayor helps refugees at Ukraine border crossing01:35
Brittney Griner & Russia's 99% Conviction Rate00:45
Seven dead, including child after being shot at evacuation convoy02:39
"You must hit first." Inside Putin's past writings01:13
Looking for clues in Putin's past writings00:38
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: Why Putin is no master strategist00:41
Biden authorizes $200M more in aid to Ukraine00:26
Video from Russia appears to show Brittney Griner at airport customs02:38
What Biden's speech means for Putin's calculus00:46
Peter Baker, MSNBC Political Analyst & Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times, gives his take.March 27, 2022
