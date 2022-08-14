WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother02:08
- Now Playing
WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan02:19
- UP NEXT
Biden tests negative in Covid rebound case, will remain isolated02:03
Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue02:40
Pope Francis arrives in Canada on first stop of week-long trip00:59
Biden's symptoms 'continue to improve significantly' in third day of isolation01:59
Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms 'continue to improve'02:52
Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip03:18
Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege01:51
Women's March staging sit-in outside the White House protesting for abortion rights00:58
Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, questions security failures04:46
Big Takeaway from Pat Cipollone's Testimony00:41
The GOP now: full MAGA or never-Trumpers?00:33
Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot04:11
Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses00:22
CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old03:35
What's in the gun control deal framework?01:12
Will republicans back off the new framework for gun control?01:03
A bipartisan group of senators announce a framework deal for combatting gun violence00:51
Parkland, Oxford shooting survivors call for action against gun violence at 'March for Our Lives' protest03:03
Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother02:08
- Now Playing
WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan02:19
- UP NEXT
Biden tests negative in Covid rebound case, will remain isolated02:03
Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue02:40
Pope Francis arrives in Canada on first stop of week-long trip00:59
Biden's symptoms 'continue to improve significantly' in third day of isolation01:59
Play All