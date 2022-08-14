IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother

    WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    Biden tests negative in Covid rebound case, will remain isolated

  • Death toll in Kentucky floods at 25 as rescue efforts continue

  • Pope Francis arrives in Canada on first stop of week-long trip

  • Biden's symptoms 'continue to improve significantly' in third day of isolation

  • Biden's doctor says his Covid symptoms 'continue to improve'

  • Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip

  • Steve Bannon offers to testify to committee after Trump drops claims of executive privilege

  • Women's March staging sit-in outside the White House protesting for abortion rights

  • Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, questions security failures

  • Big Takeaway from Pat Cipollone's Testimony

  • The GOP now: full MAGA or never-Trumpers?

  • Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

  • CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

  • What's in the gun control deal framework?

  • Will republicans back off the new framework for gun control?

  • A bipartisan group of senators announce a framework deal for combatting gun violence

  • Parkland, Oxford shooting survivors call for action against gun violence at 'March for Our Lives' protest

WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

Nearly a year after the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, newly declassified information reveals Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in the country and is no longer considered a threat there. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on why the White House decided to declassify the new information. Aug. 14, 2022

