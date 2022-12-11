IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

  • Election Deniers' Loving to Lose?

    00:42

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03

  • "I was embarrassed for him"

    00:26

  • Buffalo battered by 6 feet of snow as Hochul activates National Guard to clean up

    02:35

  • Michael Moore's new message for democrats

    00:21

  • Why the abortion issue isn't going away

    01:05

  • How Trump's inner circle is taking the GOP defeat

    01:28

  • Election Results: Why the Wait?

    01:28

  • Biden looks to counter China's influence, Russia's War in Ukraine during Asia tour

    02:44

  • What really happened in the Trump limo?

    01:04

  • Michael Moore's reminder for you

    02:32

  • Streamlining the Vote Count

    05:50

  • Soaring food prices, soaring company profits

    01:11

  • 'Tuning out is not an option': Obama campaigns for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

    02:30

  • Two Americans killed in Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    03:27

  • American among at least 153 killed during Seoul Halloween event crowd crush

    02:39

Weekends with Alex Witt

Watch: Orion capsule makes splashdown after trip to the moon 

02:43

The uncrewed Orion spacecraft made its splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, ending NASA’s Artemis I test flight. The moment marked the conclusion of the agency's first launch of its new megarocket for future travel to the moon. Dec. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner receiving medical evaluation in U.S. after return from Russia

    02:21

  • The upside to the Kari Lake lawsuit

    00:52

  • Election Deniers' Loving to Lose?

    00:42

  • Biden reacts to ‘devastating’ Colorado Springs deadly shooting

    02:11

  • New bad news about honeybees

    00:44

  • Inside the GOP's mega-MAGA problem

    01:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All