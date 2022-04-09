IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.K. Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

  • David Miliband on war crimes in Ukraine: “Accountability can be slow – but it’s essential”

  • Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

  • Russia’s oil and energy industry ‘will deteriorate’ without EU support: Daniel Yergin

  • Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

  • Jane Harman: “I think the UN is feckless, I’ll say it”

  • Velshi: Ukraine shows what an existential fight for democracy looks like

  • Putin's information war drives wedge through cross-border families

  • Russia bombs train station, wartime hub for Ukrainian civilians

  • Missile strike hits Ukraine train station

  • Mariupol, Ukraine city council member: ‘Russia is not possible to stop without a war’

  • Russia shows their strategy is to try to ‘break the will of the Ukrainians’

  • Jeremy Bash: Train station attack in eastern Ukraine 'obviously a war crime'

  • Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

  • 'Pure brutality': Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr describes experiences in war-torn Ukraine

  • The history of Vladimir Putin's terror

  • Russian forces attacking Ukraine's food supply

  • Putin cares about being isolated from the world, says House member

  • 'DWTS' alum provides aid to Ukrainian refugees, warns of prolonged invasion

  • Putin's press secretary admits to significant troop losses

Weekends with Alex Witt

Watch: British Prime Minister Johnson meets with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. During the visit, which was not announced beforehand to reporters, Johnson offered his support to Zelenskyy and denounced Russian President Putin, describing his actions as war crimes.April 9, 2022

