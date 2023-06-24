Wagner leader says he is standing down and turning his troops around

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says he is standing down and plans to withdraw his soldiers headed for Moscow, according to a post on the messaging app Telegram. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports on Prigozhin's reason for the turnaround and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's role in negotiating with him to stand down. June 24, 2023