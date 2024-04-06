IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
USGS reports nearly 30 aftershocks since New Jersey earthquake
April 6, 202404:33
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported nearly 30 aftershocks since a historic 4.8 magnitude earthquake located in Lebanon, N.J., struck the tri-state area. Director of The Earthquake Science Center for the USGS Christine Goulet explains why the earthquake was felt so far and wide.  April 6, 2024

