Weekends with Alex Witt

Undocumented workers fired from Trump golf club will attend State of the Union

00:53

Two undocumented workers who were fired from the Trump National Golf Club will be attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Both workers say that the golf club knew they were undocumented when they were hired.Feb. 2, 2019

  • Thousands of anti-Maduro protesters gather in Florida

    01:42

  • Undocumented workers fired from Trump golf club will attend State of the Union

    00:53

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam not expected to resign over racist photo

    04:19

  • Roger Stone to NBC News: Mueller overreached

    12:52

  • Giuliani: Trump Tower Moscow negotiations were 'active' during 2016 election

    03:55

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at NYC Women’s March

    01:44

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All