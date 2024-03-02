IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan
Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

02:20

The U.S. Air Force Central Command completed its first airdrop of 66 food pallets into Gaza which contains around 38,000 meals. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on whether the aid is enough as famine looms among fleeing Palestinians.March 2, 2024

