Weekends with Alex Witt

DOJ to conduct review of law enforcement response to Texas school shooting

03:21

The U.S. Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead. The department said the goal of the review will be to “provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. “May 29, 2022

