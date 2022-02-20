IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. intelligence learns Russian military got order to go ahead with invasion

U.S. intelligence learned that Russian military officials have been given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden gathered with his national security team in a rare Sunday meeting to discuss plans to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to reverse course before a real explosion of violence takes place. Feb. 20, 2022

