U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz02:36
- Now Playing
U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel01:18
- UP NEXT
Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion02:32
U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea02:24
'There's a lot of smoke here': What Liz Cheney's new book could mean for Trump’s Jan. 6 probe03:12
Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress02:27
Harris pledges $3 billion from U.S. to climate fund03:01
IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing03:21
Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases04:17
ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated02:56
U.S. airports brace for record-breaking travel02:44
Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas05:54
Three Palestinian men going to family dinner shot in Vermont03:38
Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison01:47
Derek Chauvin hospitalized after being stabbed in prison00:30
Second round of hostage releases delayed over alleged violations02:55
Qatari prime minister 'more confident' deal would get Hamas hostages home04:46
Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza01:55
Plaintiffs say they will appeal judge's decision over Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot00:43
FAA investigating SpaceX's Starship test launch after ending in lost signal01:43
Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz02:36
- Now Playing
U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel01:18
- UP NEXT
Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion02:32
U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea02:24
'There's a lot of smoke here': What Liz Cheney's new book could mean for Trump’s Jan. 6 probe03:12
Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress02:27
Play All