    U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

The State Department has announced that the White House has approved a $106 million in emergency arms sales of nearly 14,000 tank shells to Israel and  bypassing the standard Congressional approval process.Dec. 9, 2023

