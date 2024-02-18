IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN
Feb. 18, 202402:22
  • Now Playing

    Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Livid Kansas City congressman rips thoughts-and-prayers Congress for doing 'nothing at all' on guns

    05:55

  • ‘Petri dish for terrible gun laws’: Missouri legislator reacts to Kansas City mass shooting

    10:21

  • ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

  • Gun violence is America’s ‘biggest epidemic’: Jemele Hill & Maxwell Frost on Kansas City shooting

    03:54

  • Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

    02:18

  • 'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting

    06:57

  • ‘Parents must change their behavior’: Mother of school shooter convicted

    06:44

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • ‘Not cool’: Indiana state representative flashes gun at students advocating control

    04:24

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

    07:23

  • 'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

    06:20

  • Uvalde families call for action following DOJ report

    01:19

  • José: 'We should never forget' the Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: 'I want to know what happened in her final moments'

    06:56

  • Garland: Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserve better'

    02:45

  • ‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response

    03:19

  • Garland: DOJ found 'series of major failures' in response to Uvalde shooting

    06:04

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

  • Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting

    02:57

Weekends with Alex Witt

Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN

02:22

Two police officers and a first responder killed when a domestic call turned violent in Burnsville, Minn. NBC News' George Solis reports on the initial details of the shooting.Feb. 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Livid Kansas City congressman rips thoughts-and-prayers Congress for doing 'nothing at all' on guns

    05:55

  • ‘Petri dish for terrible gun laws’: Missouri legislator reacts to Kansas City mass shooting

    10:21

  • ‘I’m pissed off’: Jason Kander reacts to mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    06:22

  • Gun violence is America’s ‘biggest epidemic’: Jemele Hill & Maxwell Frost on Kansas City shooting

    03:54

  • Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

    02:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All