Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers
May 19, 202403:32
Weekends with Alex Witt

Weekends with Alex Witt

03:32

Iranian officials said rescuers made contact with two people that were on the helicopter that suffered a “crash landing” with Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. May 19, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

